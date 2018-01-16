Jury: Bancroft man guilty of negligent homicide in fatal 2015 crash

After just 30 minutes of renewed deliberations Tuesday, a jury convicted a 59-year-old Bancroft man of negligent homicide in a car crash nearly three years ago that killed his friend, according to online Portage County court records.

The jury found Scott Sawyer not guilty of the more serious felony - second-degree reckless homicide, court records said.

The maximum punishment for negligent operation of a motor vehicle is 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Sawyer, who his attorney says has no criminal record, is to be sentenced March 22.

Sawyer was driving his new 2014, 450-horsepower Ford Mustang, spinning the back tires so they made black marks on road, when it went out of control and into a ditch before rolling over, killing one passenger - 52-year-old Gregory Turner, who was ejected.

District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. said Sawyer created more than 400 feet of “burnout” on the highway, traveled 250 feet in the wrong lane and “never once tried to lift his foot off the gas or press the brake” as the Mustang fishtailed over the road before crashing and ejecting Turner 40 feet from the car's final stopping point.

Sawyer was incredibly reckless, even telling investigators he was “f---ing off” before the crash, and adding, "I'm not going to buy a GT 5.0 Mustang Coyote to go back and forth to the grocery store,” Molepske said.

The defendant’s actions killed Turner, the prosecutor said in a statement. "No one has the right or freedom to drive so incredibly reckless on our highways like the defendant did when he wanted to show off his car’s horsepower and speed. The jury found it was irrelevant that the victim wanted to be in the car.”

The crash happened April 4, 2015, a Saturday, in the early afternoon on County Highway W, police said.

Prosecutors contended Sawyer modified the Mustang, eliminating some safety features including the traction control, that would have helped keep the car under control. Sawyer's attorney told the jury the crash was an accident and changes were made to make the car sound cooler, not go faster.

The trial started Wednesday and the jury began deliberations Friday before breaking for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The jury went back behind closed doors at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday and the verdicts were read at 8:38 a.m., court records said.