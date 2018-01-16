Wausau RiverWolves cite community as part of team's success

The Wausau RiverWolves first season has some growing pains, but the team says that hasn't stopped hockey fans from flocking to the Marathon Park Ice Area.

“We've been an average just shy of 500 folks a game, so we're pretty happy with that in our first year,” Business Operations Manager Zach Serwe said. “We'll continue to grow that.”

The community has been a big part of the team's success, according to head coach Tim Brownell.

"The community support, the fan base that we have, what our ownership gives to these guys – it's a world class organization and I've loved every minute of it so far,” Brownell said.

Michael Alfonso, a local hockey player, said he already knows how hockey-crazy Wausau can be.

“Wausau's got a lot of really good high school teams and I think that will feed into this program,” Alfonso said.

As for the future of the organization, players have high hopes.

“If we, like, just continue to get players in and everything, like it'll be really a really fun time here,” Team captain Triston Slot said. “Everyone should like it.”

Brownell said he's looking to the future.

“I need to have higher hopes for next season that we're gonna be one of those teams that competes with north-Iowa, that we're going to be one of those teams that the league does write-ups about,” Brownell said.