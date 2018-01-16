Wood Co. driver, 57, rams tree, dies after police chase - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wood Co. driver, 57, rams tree, dies after police chase

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 57-year-old rural Wisconsin Rapids man fleeing police on a domestic violence call slammed his vehicle into a large tree and was killed, the Wood County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The incident started shortly before 10 p.m. Monday following a call for deputies to a home in the Town of Saratoga involving some kind of disturbance between a man and woman, officials said.

When they arrived, Louis Hoffman had left, but deputies spotted his vehicle a short time later, Capt. Shawn Becker said.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on state Highway 73 but Hoffman refused, Becker said in a statement.

At the intersection of 48th Street and Spruce Avenue, the driver suddenly accelerated "to a high rate of speed" and the vehicle rammed into the tree, Becker said.

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

