Incredible video: Firefighter catches child dropped from burning - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Incredible video: Firefighter catches child dropped from burning building

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
DECATUR, Ga. (ABC) -

Dramatic, high-definition helmet-camera video captured the moment a Georgia firefighter caught a child thrown to safety from a third-floor balcony amid a raging fire.

"I heard the screams" at the 2.5 alarm fire at an apartment complex earlier this month, DeKalb County assistant fire chief Jeff Crump told reporters. "Quickly they got that ladder up to that third-floor balcony and got them down."

It was third-generation DeKalb County firefighter Captain Scott Stroup who was seen on video catching a child dropped from the third floor, the fire department said. Another firefighter also caught a young child, the fire department said.

"We don't encounter that pretty often," Crump said. "Obviously the parents trusted us enough to drop their children to our captains. And they made the catch."

Firefighters rescue 14-year-old girl from California home destroyed by mudslides

4-year-old boy who died in fire becomes honorary firefighter posthumously

A dozen trapped people were rescued from the blaze, the Dekalb Professional Fire Fighters Local 1492 wrote on Facebook Sunday.

"They did an outstanding job," Crump added. "Everybody on that scene did a great job."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.