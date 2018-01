GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl to replace injured Atlanta star Julio Jones.

Adams, who led the Packers with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing time with concussions, will be making his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Jones, the NFC's top receiver in fan voting, caught 88 passes in the regular season. He battled an ankle injury late in the season.