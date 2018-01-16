DA: Wausau arson suspect "felt like burning something down"

Two men accused of burning down a Wausau East High School shed appeared in court Tuesday, both are charged with arson.

William Ritchie, 22, and Jacob Kerswill, 19, lit the shed on fire last Wednesday, according to Marathon County Court records.

Police say the pair, who are dating, admitted to spraying graffiti on the building at least three times before burning it.

Kerswill told authorities Ritchie said he quote "felt like burning something down."

They were ordered to stay away from school properties.

The loss of the shed is estimated at 18-thousand dollars.