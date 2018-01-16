More volunteers needed for Special Olympics events in Wausau

Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes will flock to Wausau this weekend for the Winter Games and organizers are looking for more help.

The organization is looking for about 150 volunteers for events like downhill skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. Competitions will be held at Granite Peak and Nine Mile Forest.

"We run on volunteers," said Director of Communications Tommy Jaime. "We wouldn't be able to serve the 10,000 plus athletes across the state without this strong army, if you will."

Jaime said if you are interested in volunteering, you can show up to one of the competition sites Saturday or Sunday.

Volunteer Jobs and Shifts:

Saturday, Jan. 20

Snowshoe Racing, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Awards, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Snowshoe Racing, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Awards, 9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Winter Games has been in Wausau for more than 27 years.

Click HERE to learn more about Special Olympics Wisconsin.