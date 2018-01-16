Antigo nurse gives health tips during flu epidemic

The flu is becoming such an issue, the government is now switching gears. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention turned attention from nuclear disaster talks to the epidemic outbreak.

Experts say this is the worst flu season in three years. School leaders in Antigo are working with health officials to keep their students healthy.

"We have a great public health department that goes into every school and offers a flu clinic and the immunizations are free for any student who wants to take them with parental approval," Darlaen Jansen, Antigo school nurse said. "This year they immunized 564 kids in the school district which is about 30 percent of our student population."

Last week the CDC highlighted Wisconsin red on a U.S. map which means the number of cases in our state are on the rise.

"But in our school district we have not yet seen a large amount of the influenza with the kids that need to stay home," Jansen said. "Most of the influenza swabs have been coming back negative."

Jansen encourages parents to make sure kids are eating healthy and staying hydrated.

"You use soap and friction and you wash really well and you do it for 20 seconds," Jansen said. "We also teach them to sneeze in their elbow."

Signs about covering your mouth when you cough and washing your hands regularly are posted throughout the school.

Maintenance staff makes sure things like door handles and sinks are very clean.