SPASH succeeds on ice; secures 12-game win streak

It's no secret the SPASH boys hockey team has been thriving recently. The Panthers are 15-2 and are riding an impressive 12-game win streak.

"You know after every game, we come in the locker room and we're excited,” SPASH sophomore forward Barrett Brooks said. “It's a great feeling after 12 games and we're ready for any team that comes in our way."

The only thing more fulfilling than remaining unbeaten, was obtaining a 4-3 victory over conference foe, Wausau West, Monday night.

“Obviously Wausau West is a top ranked team and they are even tougher to play in their own barn,” SPASH head coach Brandon Busse said.

The two teams have assembled a healthy rivalry after splitting the Wisconsin Valley title last year and by the looks of this season, history could repeat itself.

“We have to keep our structure good on the ice and focus on the little things to be successful,” Brooks said.

The Warriors have been a power in the WVC for years. After ending the Panthers' season in overtime last season, SPASH went into Monday's matchup looking for revenge.

"We just told them to play with a little grit,” Busse said. “We needed that intestinal fortitude, that little gut check to play a full 51-minute game.”

Both teams carry one conference loss so far and that is to each other. With the win, the Panthers tied themselves with the Warriors for first place in the WVC.

“We love West and we love playing them,” Brooks said. “We were nervous going into that game, especially for our confidence for the rest of the season, but we were really lucky to come out of it with a win.”

Moving forward, SPASH is prepared to win out and make it to the championship game.

“We just need to stick to the game plan,” Busse said. “Obviously it's working for us right now. You can't get too cocky – you just have to stay humble and hungry."

The Panthers play out of conference Tuesday night. They will face Baraboo/Portage (7-8) at 7:00 p.m.