Merrill community offers support for pastor badly injured in crash

As a prominent pastor in Merrill is fighting for his life, his community speaks out about the impact he has on them.

James "Jim" Weiland is in critical condition following a crash in Oneida County Friday. He has worked at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1996.

"He has a big impact on the community," said Philip Marheine of Merrill. "He's a special person. A very, very special person."

The community says Weiland's impact goes far beyond the pulpit - especially for Jon Kleinschmidt.

He's a member of the family to me, he baptized both my children and my wife, he's been a part of my life for over 20 years," he said. "He was also there for me when I had my foot injury, always visiting, spending time with me, just giving me someone to talk to."

According to an online journal kept by Weiland's family, the pastor is showing small signs of improvement.