Tuesday Sports Report: Assumption knocks Stratford out of Marawo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Assumption knocks Stratford out of Marawood-South tie

Posted:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 58, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44

Antigo 70, D.C. Everest 61

Assumption 54, Stratford 49

Auburndale 72, Newman Catholic 46

Bonduel 58, Oconto 50

Colfax 72, Mondovi 50

Crivitz 78, Wausaukee 65

Columbus Catholic 72, Neillsville 60

Gilman 56, Greenwood 54

Grantsburg 66, Turtle Lake 37

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Port Edwards 58

Lincoln 58, Gilmanton 54

Marathon 46, Edgar 40

Northland Pines 53, Tomahawk 51

Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 40

Phelps 62, Three Lakes 41

Phillips 75, Chequamegon 33

Rhinelander 50, Medford 37

Rib Lake 49, Abbotsford 35

Rosholt 83, Gresham Community 52

Stanley-Boyd 61, Fall Creek 59

Wautoma 97, Weyauwega-Fremont 57

Wild Rose 79, Marion 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DC Everest 43, Eau Claire North 33

Elcho 64, Florence 45

Merrill 67, Rhinelander 60

Mosinee 56, Westfield Area 30

Newman Catholic 64, Wausau East 27

Port Edwards 42, Iola-Scandinavia 35

Rosholt 67, Gresham Community 27

Wautoma 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Wild Rose 59, Marion 36

Wisconsin Rapids 70, Baraboo 57

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Antigo 33

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashland 4, Chequamegon/Phillips 2

DC Everest 3, Fox Cities 0

Northland Pines 10, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

SPASH 6, Baraboo 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northern Edge 9, Medford Area 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.