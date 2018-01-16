Marshfield prepares for SPASH as Tigers look to control their own destiny for a WVC title

The last time a team besides SPASH won the Wisconsin Valley boys basketball championship was 2012.

But the Panthers are without Marquette commit Joey Hauser, and the three-time defending state champions finally look vulnerable.

"We've been chasing SPASH for years," Marshfield head coach Scott Scheuer said. "We know it's obviosly going to be extremely difficult."

"Until someone defeats them they're still state champs. We're very aware of how good they are."

Tuesday night, Scheuer's squad will get another crack at the Panters. Marshfield lost the first meeting this year on the road by seven but since then, SPASH had its 54-game conference winning streak snapped.

"Possession by possession you can't take any off," Scheuer said. "You can't lose your focus."

"I've known (SPASH head coach Scott Anderson) for a long time. He's as good as there is. They'll be ready."

And even if the Tigers are able to defend home court and pull out a win, Scheuer knows there's still a long road ahead.

"We're not getting the trophy on Wednesday if we beat SPASH on Tuesday."