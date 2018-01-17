Dem Schachtner beats Jarchow to take Senate seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democrat Patty Schachtner has beaten GOP state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the special election to represent Wisconsin's 10th Senate district.

Jarchow tweeted his concession late Tuesday evening, with Schachtner leading by roughly 1,600 votes out of more than 20,000 cast and returns largely complete across five counties. The victory comes in a district that is usually reliably Republican.

The race was to replace Republican Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned to serve as state agriculture secretary. The results won't affect control of the Senate, where Republicans hold an 18-13 advantage.

Two other open legislative seats, both in southeastern Wisconsin, were also filled Tuesday. Democrat Greta Neubauer ran unopposed to replace retiring Democrat Cory Mason in the 66th Assembly District. And Republican Rick Gundrum easily beat Democrat Dennis Degenhardt in the solidly conservative 58th Assembly District.

Gundrum replaces Bob Gannon, who died in October.