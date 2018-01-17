Doctor says Trump aced cognitive test

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House physician says President Donald Trump performed "exceedingly well" on a surprise cognitive screening test administered last week.

Navy doctor Ronny Jackson administered Trump's first presidential physical. He says Trump received a perfect score on a test designed to detect early signs of memory loss and other mild cognitive impairment.

He also reports the 6-foot-3 president weighed in at 239 pounds -- three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016, the last time Trump revealed his weight to the public. That number puts Trump on the cusp of -- but just under -- the obesity mark.

Jackson says, "The president's overall health is excellent." He predicts Trump will remain healthy for the duration of his presidency despite limited exercise and a diet heavy on fast food.