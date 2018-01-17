Big Brother Big Sisters recognize January as National Mentoring Month

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America vow to establish positive role models for children.

For the whole month of January the organization will bring awareness to the importance of mentoring young minds.

Linda Koepke, the development director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin said there's more than 300 children with mentors.

"They can eat lunch together, help with homework or throw a football around the playground," Koepke said. "It helps them both academically and socially."

The organization is also teaming up with different countries like New Zealand to spread the word.

Directors said they're always searching for volunteers in the community to become a positive influence for children.

"It's pretty cool to know that there's this whole group of unsung heroes out there making a huge difference in the life of children here in the community," Koepke said.

To learn how to become a volunteer visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America website.