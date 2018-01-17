Langlade County snowmobile trails to open Thursday

Part of Langlade County snowmobile trails are opening at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Trails in Zone A, in the northern and eastern parts of the county will be in fair condition except for low lying areas which may be rough, according to the county's forest administrator, Erik Rantala.

Rantala suggests using extreme caution in open fields and across lakes as these areas may be lacking in snow cover.

These trails will also be open to ATVs after January 28th and when the temperature is less than 28 degrees.

Check out the Langlade County snowmobile map.