55 jobs being cut at Rhinelander pet supply company

Citing a failure to meet growth expectations, the owners of Drs. Foster and Smith, a pet supply company, announced 55 jobs will be cut and moved to San Diego in the next six months.

Petco acquired the company three years ago.

In a statement, Petco said the lost jobs involve marketing, merchandizing and e-commerce support - so called front-office functions - that will be transitioned to its National Support Center in San Diego.

After the changes, Drs. Foster and Smith will employ more than 450 people and expects future growth in areas such as pharmacy, Live Aquaria businesses, distribution center and retail store, the statement issued Tuesday said.

Three veterinarians founded Drs. Foster and Smith in 1983 and it became one of the largest pet specialty retailers in the country from mostly online and catalog sales.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Petco employs more than 25,000 workers and operates 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including one in Rib Mountain.



