Wausau School Board to interview 3 superintendent hopefuls

Three experienced administrators from Wisconsin schools will be interviewed for the job as superintendent of the Wausau School District, School Board President Lance Trollop said Wednesday.



The candidates are:

Annette M. Deuman, superintendent of Columbus School District.

Keith W. Hilts Jr., superintendent of Ashland School District.

Larry W. Ouimette, superintendent of Lac du Flambeau School District.

Trollop said Tuesday's interviews with the school board will determine which candidates move forward as finalists and meet again with the board Jan. 29.

No other details were released.



In June, Michael Schwei, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, was named interim superintendent, taking over for Kathleen Williams, who retired July 1 after being superintendent since 2010.