Janesville Marine stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton

A Janesville native was stabbed to death by a fellow Marine at a California military base on Tuesday.

Pfc. Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal was killed at Camp Pendleton by a service member assigned to his same unit, military officials said.

Base officials told KGTV-TV in San Diego that the two Marines were involved in an "incident."

Barclay-Weberpal attended Janesville Parker and Whitewater high schools. He enlisted into the Marine Corps on July 17, 2017, and was awarded the National Defense Ribbon, Capt. Joshua Pena said in a statement.

Pena told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN that the attacker was being held in confinement as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service conducts a homicide investigation. The United States Marine Corps is a division of the United States Navy.

"It's with excruciating sadness and tears in my eyes that I'm writing this," Barclay-Weberpal's father wrote on social media.

Barclay-Weberpal's family released the following statement:

“As you are now aware, our son, PFC Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was killed during an incident at Camp Pendleton, California on the morning of January 16, 2018. We would first like to say that we appreciate the support shown by family, friends and the U.S. Marine Corps during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us.

We have gotten many requests from local and national media and are issuing this release as our formal response to those requests. We ask that our privacy is respected while we come to terms with this awful tragedy. We will make ourselves available for comment when we are ready to do so.

Ethan was an amazing young man. He never wavered from his will to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. Regardless of the circumstances, he was always ready to take on the next challenge. Ethan had a loyal and genuine heart. He loved his family and friends dearly, and was a wonderful big brother to his 4 younger siblings. His faith in God made him as spiritually strong as his commitment to the Marines made him physically and mentally strong. He has made us all very proud! He will be dearly missed.”