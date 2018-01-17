Trial begins for man accused of robbing Dollar General in Schofield

Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Schofield man accused of robbing Dollar General in Schofield last winter, according to online Marathon County court records.

Phillip David Spiller, 45, is charged with armed robbery with threat of force and theft in the Jan. 1, 2017, incident. The trial is scheduled for two days.

It took about an hour to pick a jury after Spiller rejected a prosecutor's plea bargain offer, court records said.

Police said Spiller entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a gun, demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was arrested about six weeks later

Before Wednesday's trial began, Spiller pleaded guilty to a third charge - felony bail jumping, court records indicate. In an unrelated case, Spiller has pleaded not guilty to felony possession of narcotic drugs in a Jan. 17 incident. No trial date has been set.