Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Man seeks help then rips off tavern

Portage County investigators are searching for a man who walked into a bar seeking help and then ripped off hundreds of dollars from the bartender and a customer.

It unfolded Thursday about 1:30 p.m. at the Wigwam Inn when the man requested help to get power to inflate a tire, Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "When that didn't work, he requested a jack from the bartender which she gave to him."

The man changed the tire, returned to the bar and then rushed out after grabbing some money bags sitting on the bar and some cash a customer had on it, Lukas said.

"He got away with hundreds of dollars," the sheriff said.

The thief fled in a white, four-door Pontiac Grand Am captured on surveillance video, Lukas said. The car had Wisconsin license plates.

Investigators described the suspect as about 30 years old, weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.