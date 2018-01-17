Texas man fatally shot by veteran Forest Co. deputy

The Forest County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man wanted in Texas who pointed a shotgun at him was a veteran of the department, state investigators said Wednesday.

Deputy Craig Justice has worked for the sheriff's office for 21 years, the state Department of Justice said in a statement. He has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the Jan. 4 shooting continues.

Justice responded to a call from a passerby about a stranded motorist. After assisting Brandon Cude, 31, Justice ran a record check and learned Cude was wanted in Texas for sexual assault of a child.

When Cude realized Justice knew about the arrest warrants, he pointed the shotgun at him and the deputy shot him, the state said.

Johnny Koremenos, a spokesman for the Justice Department in Madison, said a nearly two-week delay in releasing the deputy's name was because his "formal statement" to investigators was completed Tuesday.

When the state is finished collecting evidence in the shooting, reports will be turned over to the Forest County district attorney, officials said.