Portage County Petsaver: Mama Kitty

By Melissa Langbehn
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Petsaver features a 10-year-old cat named Mama Kitty from the Humane Society of Portage.

Volunteers at the shelter say she is super sweet and loves to perch in a window watching birds or other critters scamper around outside.

Mama Kitty is free to an approved home. She is spayed, has her vaccinations and will have a microchip upon adoption.

For more information contact the shelter at 715-344-6012 or click here.

