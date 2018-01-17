Hauser enrolls at Marquette early; SPASH career officially over

Joey Hauser's career at SPASH is officially over.

The Panthers senior will be graduating from the Stevens Point high school early and enrolling at Marquette University for the spring semester. Classes begin next week.

Hauser, 18, signed to play college basketball at Marquette in November. He underwent season-ending surgery on his ankle in December, cutting his career at SPASH short.

Hauser, who is still recovering from the surgery, will redshirt for the remainder of this season and then have four full years of eligibility remaining starting in the 2018-'19 year.

“I am excited to be coming to Marquette early,” Hauser said in a media release from Marquette. “It was a tough decision, but it was the best one for my future. I want to be 100% by next year and I feel that being at Marquette to rehab every day will benefit that process. I will also get a great taste of what college basketball and campus life is like.

“My teammates and coaches at SPASH have been extremely supportive of my decision. They know how tough it was for me to leave them and understand why I am doing it. I have a great support system and want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Hauser is rated as the No. 2 recruit in Wisconsin. He helped lead SPASH to three straight WIAA Division 1 state championships in 2015, '16 and '17 before the injury ended his high school career.

Hauser will join his brother Sam, who is averaging more than 15 points per game as a sophomore for the Golden Eagles this season.