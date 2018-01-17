North Central Health Care in final push for therapy pool fundraiser

North Central Health Care has almost raised enough money to keep their warm water therapy pool open, but they need the community's help to stay afloat.

The pool has been in use for decades, and is deteriorating, so the facility needs a new one.

Back in September, the Marathon County Board agreed to put up half the money for a new pool if the community raised the rest.

That put North Central Health Care in charge of raising $3 million.

"We're approaching $2.4 million and we've got about 45 days to go," said CEO Michael Loy. "We're in the final push here."

The facility has until March 1 to raise the rest of the money.

Without the pool, hundreds in Marathon County would be left helpless. Fourteen-hundred patients use it on a regular basis.

"I was in an accident 25 years ago," said David Tlustly, who has been using the therapy pool since he got hurt. "It gets me out of the chair at least one hour a day. It keeps me out of hospitals, nursing homes."

To donate you can visit this website, and fill out a pledge form, or contact North Central Health Care at (715) 848-4309.