EXCLUSIVE: Marshfield girl with disabilities left stranded by caregivers

A Marshfield mother was devastated after learning her 17-year-old daughter who lives with down syndrome and autism was left alone for several hours on Tuesday.

Emma Gavin was getting off the bus at her home near Marshfield High School and expected to see her aid when she walked into the house.

"Emma is down syndrome, she has a cognitive disability so she is at a much lower functioning level than a typical 17-year-old," her mother, Kathleen Zimmel, said. "She also is autistic."

"I leave for work thinking that [her aid] is going to show up, they don't show up. Secondly the bus is here to drop her off, she's on a special needs bus and she has an aid," Kathleen Zimmel, Emma's mother, said. "It's protocol that they have to make sure that there is someone there to greet her and none of that took place."

Zimmel said the aid who was supposed to be at the house was ignoring phone calls and texts, which is when she knew something wasn't right.

"There was just no response, I was getting nothing so I was in a complete panic," Zimmel said.

She had a friend go to the house to make sure everything was okay. Her friend told her that her fear had been realized.

"I walk in the door and she looked at me and she was shaking, she was just shaking," Zimmel said. "She was eating frozen food out of the freezer because she was hungry, there [were] knives sitting out that she had been playing with, Zimmel said. "There was a lighter that she was playing with and we found medicine bottles outside in my lawn."

Emma's mother said she has contacted Wood County Social Services.

"They are doing an investigation with Helping Hands, the school district and the bus garage," Zimmel said.

Newsline 9 reached out to Helping Hands of Central Wisconsin but received no comment.