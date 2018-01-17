UPDATE: 31-year-old man arrested after hours long standoff in Medford

UPDATE: 31-year-old Jake Wendt of Medford was arrested Wednesday evening after an hours long standoff with police.

According to the sheriff's department, they received a call around 5 p.m. about a man with a gun. The caller told police two women and a 7-year-old child were at the home.

When police arrived, they said they heard gunfire inside the home. A message was sent to residents telling them to stay inside and roads were blocked off.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect who threatened to shoot officers if they got close to the home. After a lengthy negotiation over the phone, the suspect came out unarmed and was arrested.

No one was injured in the incident, and no one else was inside the residence beside the suspect.

