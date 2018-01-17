Athlete of the Week: Joe Grundhoffer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Joe Grundhoffer

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Although Joe Grundhoffer has committed to play Division I football next year at Lafayette, that doesn't mean he's mailing it in. 

On the court, he's leading the Marawood-South in points and rebounds, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound forward wants to put Assumption high school on the map. 

