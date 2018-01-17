UW-Stevens Point men knock off No. 2 Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. – Junior Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy)scored seven points in a pivotal 12-0 run as the UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (11-5, 5-0) knocked off its second ranked league foe of the year with a 75-69 win at No. 2 UW-Whitewater (13-3, 3-2) on Wednesday.



Dodge led UWSP with 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting, all from three-point range. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.



Senior MJ Delmore (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) chipped in 19 points with three makes from behind the arc. Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) led UWSP with four rebounds.



Delmore and Dodge combined for seven-consecutive points as UWSP erased a 6-0 deficit early. Dodge buried his first triple of the game to push UWSP in front 12-8. The Warhawks responded with a 10-2 run that Delmore ended with a three. UWW put up an 11-4 run that saw the Pointers trail 29-21.



With 2:47 remaining in the first half, Blake Ehrke (Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield) hit a three-pointer as the Pointers began the climb from a 14-point deficit. Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) added a bucket and Delmore hit a three as UWSP cut the lead to eight at 39-31 at the half.



Dodge hit back-to-back threes as the Pointers pulled even at 43-43 early in the second. Matt Koerner (West Bend, Wis./West) gave UWSP a brief lead, but a 5-0 run by UWW put the Pointers back in catch-up mode. The teams traded small runs and then traded buckets as the Warhawks held a 56-55 lead with 8:24 remaining.



Three-straight free throws by Dodge was the start of a monumental 12-0 run for the Pointers. Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor) scored four points and Dodge hit a three during the run as UWSP held the Warhawks scoreless for nearly six minutes. Dodge nailed another three and Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) iced the win with a fast-break up in the final minute of the win.



The Pointers return home to face UW-Platteville on Saturday (Jan. 20). Tip-off at Quandt Fieldhouse is slated for 7:00 p.m.