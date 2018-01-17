UPDATE: Missing Brown County teen found safe

Brown County (WBAY) -- A Bellevue girl missing since last Thursday, January 11, is back in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff's Office says Kasey Vang is safe.

There were concerns the 15-year-old girl was a victim of human trafficking by an unknown man.

The sheriff's office did not go into detail but said over the course of a few hours Wednesday evening "relatives were able to reach out to Kasey and facilitate her return to the area."

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., she was in the custody of sheriff's officials, and the family was told she that she is safe.

Kasey was last seen with her younger sister near Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 13, investigators said.

At some point they were separated and the younger girl returned home to Bellevue.

"They weren’t necessarily kidnapped or taken. We believe that they possibly knew this individual through some means and went with him down to that area," sheriff's Lt. Jim Valley told us Tuesday.