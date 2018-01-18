"Fire and Fury" book to become TV series

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Michael Wolff's best-selling book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" will be adapted into a TV series.

The entertainment news outlet reports the company "Endeavor Content" bought the film and TV rights in a multi-million dollar deal.

The company will now start looking for TV networks to sign onto the project.

"Fire and Fury" paints a chaotic and unflattering picture of President Trump's first year in office.

Leaked excerpts from it sparked a war of words between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon over Bannon's comments in the bookl.

In the aftermath Bannon stepped down from his role with the far-right website Breitbart.