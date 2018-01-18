Wedding trends of 2018

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Weddings are filled with tradition, but that doesn't mean they can't be trendy.

Allison Eberhardt of Et Voila Events joined Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday morning to break down what's big this year.

When it comes to cakes, she says a lot of couples are opting for buttercream frosting this year.

"Not only is it super delicious, but also it's very cost effective for couples when planning their wedding," Eberhardt said.

She says the delicate frosting allows people to add flowers and fresh fruits to the cakes.

Color is making a comeback in 2018. The Pantone color of the year is ultra-violet.

"It's rich, it's regal, magical, so what we can expect for 2018 weddings, are weddings that are a little more dramatic," Eberhardt said.

She said to expect seeing even more flowers at weddings this year, as they are currently on trend.

Eberhardt is one of more that 100 vendors who will be setting up displays at the 2018 Central Wisconsin Wedding and Fashion Show January 20th and 21st. Newsline 9 is a proud sponsor of the event.