LegalFling: An app to verify sexual consent

(WISN) -- You might soon be able to request sexual consent through an app called LegalFling.

The app's website says, "Don't ruin the moment. Asking to sign a contract to have sex can be awkward. Get sexual consent with a single tap."

The website says, "The application generates a live contract, which is a legally binding agreement."

Attorney Robert LeBell told our sister station WISN this so-called contract wouldn't necessarily hold up in court.

"There are problems from start to finish," LeBell said. "Could one person say I misunderstood how it was going to go? Could someone say in the middle of some kind of engagement the contract's over? There's just a ton of different problems."

According to the website, creators are still working on it, and then Apple and Google will have to approve it before it becomes available.

