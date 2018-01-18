VIDEO: Drone rescues teens at sea

(CNN) -- It's believed to be a first - a drone has helped rescue two teens from drowning off the Australian coast of New South Wales.

According to a CNN affiliate, lifeguards caught the boys struggling and sent the drone, called the Little Ripper, to help them.

The drone flew over to the teen's location, where it dropped an expandable rescue pod.

The boys grabbed on to the device until they reached shore.

The New South Wales government says this is the world's first rescue by a drone equipped with a flotation device.