UPDATE: "Very intoxicated" Medford man fired 8 shots in standoff

MEDFORD (WAOW) - A Medford man high on a cold and flu remedy and "very intoxicated" fired eight shots from a pistol into the ceiling and walls of a home and held police at bay for five hours before surrendering peacefully, according to Taylor County court documents filed Thursday.

Jake Wendt, 31, went before a judge, who set his bond at $30,000, hours after a Medford neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday night. Wendt appeared via video from the jail, a court official said.

According to a police probable cause statement, Wendt stole a .38-caliber pistol from a neighbor shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, loaded it and started pacing, "making threats and delusional comments about protecting his property."

When police arrived at the residence, they heard eight gunshots over at least 10 minutes before Wendt was contacted by telephone, the document said.

"Jake threatened to kill any officer that approached the residence," the document said.

Wendt's live-in girlfriend said Wendt swallowed three or four boxes of Coricidin, a pain reliever and antihistamine, drank vodka and was "very intoxicated" before the standoff began, court records said.

That afternoon, the couple had a Kirby vacuum salesman give a demonstration and Wendt made "delusional comments about the salesman bugging his house and putting cameras up" before threatening him with the gun, the 26-year-old girlfriend told investigators.

After Wendt, who is unemployed, pointed the gun at her and her daughter, the girlfriend fled the home with the child just before police arrived, court records said.

Police are recommending Wendt face 10 charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, operate a firearm while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, court records said.

Meanwhile, Wendt's sister Nicole Salis said he would never hurt anyone.

"This is my brother," she said holding up an image of Wendt holding his niece. "He's holding my daughter, she'll be 7 next month. My brother is not malicious."

She also said she disapproved of how the police handled the situation with her brother, both during the standoff and after they took her brother into custody.

"We were told once my brother surrendered and they got to the sheriff's department he would be able to contact us," she said. "We got no phone call."

Salis said she finally was able to speak to her brother on the phone around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Wendt's next court appearance is March 6.

No one was hurt during the standoff, police said.

