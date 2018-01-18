Marshfield Clinic announces expansion of Wausau location

The Marshfield Clinic has announced it is expanding the Wausau location to increase surgical capabilities, the company said in a press release Thursday.

The new 26,000 square foot space will hold three operating rooms and one bronchoscopy room, which is used to examine a patient's airway. The expansion also includes a 5,700 square foot space for radiation oncology.

“Our growth in Wausau embodies our commitment to expanding our world-class integrated health care system,” said Dr. Susan Turney, MCHS CEO. “Providing our patients the opportunity to have surgical procedures performed in a Marshfield Clinic facility aligns with our goal to simplify the path to quality health care, delivered where, when and how our patients want it.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.