Ex-Milwaukee officer takes plea deal in sex assault case

The California parents accused of starving and shackling their 13 children allegedly forced them to shower only once a year, never took them to a dentist, and strangled and beat them routinely, prosecutors said Thursday.More >>
The California parents accused of starving and shackling their 13 children allegedly forced them to shower only once a year, never took them to a dentist, and strangled and beat them routinely, prosecutors said Thursday.More >>
Mild weather the next few days, with a possible winter storm.More >>
Mild weather the next few days, with a possible winter storm.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.More >>
A former Milwaukee police officer acquitted in a fatal shooting that sparked riots is taking a plea deal in a sex assault case that got him fired.More >>
A former Milwaukee police officer acquitted in a fatal shooting that sparked riots is taking a plea deal in a sex assault case that got him fired.More >>