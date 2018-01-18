UPDATE: Some residents still without water at Mosinee mobile home park

Some residents at a Mosinee mobile home park are still without water.

Newsline 9 first brought you this story Jan. 10 after tenants in the Maizefield Mobile Home Park spoke out about spending nearly a month with little to no running water.

Newsline 9 reached out to several residents, a few said they have water back and others said they do not have any water.

Residents said they were sent a notice that the water they do have is still undrinkable.

Tenants said they have not been offered any compensation for the lack of water or undue expenses they've occurred since this happened late December.

Newsline 9 will continue to follow this story.