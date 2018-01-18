Still no arrests after Wausau native was stabbed 14 times

A Wausau native was stabbed fourteen times when walking home from work in Minneapolis Dec. 13.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they are still aggressively investigating the case but do not have anyone in custody.

After fighting for her life, Morgan Evenson is now fighting to get back to normalcy.

"I'm feeling a lot better," Evenson said. "Twice a day I'm in the gym, on the treadmill and on the bike and I'm doing physical therapy exercises twice a day, going to the therapist three times a week."

Evenson said she is struggling with the mental aspect of recovery, but plans to see a psychologist in March. She said she gets 'jumpy' if people get too close to her.

"It's crazy that nobody has been caught yet and nobody has been turned in yet," Evenson said. "[Minneapolis Police] have all my clothes from the night it happened, they have my purse which had stab marks in it. There's tons of blood on everything, they're hoping some of this guys blood is on my stuff."



The Wausau native is still not cleared to go back to work.

"I'm still numb in my right hip and my left arm where the actual injuries are, I'm still numb," Evenson said.

A couple weeks after the stabbing, Evenson and her fiance moved to Nashville, TN, but the distance doesn't ease her thoughts.

She said she works multiple times a day to build back her endurance. She hopes to return to work in a couple weeks.

Minneapolis Police said they are waiting for forensic tests to come back.