Wausau movie theater deal not finalized

The fate of a possible Wausau movie theater is still up in the air. The economic and development committee met Thursday evening to talk about possible proposals for Micon Cinema to take over the old Sears building.

They said there has been interest from Compass Properties, a developer in the area. However, there is still no official proposal.

"They made their little presentation, if you want to call it that, as far as their interest," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke "We heard what they had to say, basically said 'OK, let staff go forward and see what happens from here.' "

The building has been empty for more than a year.

The movie theater was supposed to start construction last spring, but they weren't able to come to an agreement on the design with the mall owners.

No timeline was given on an update.