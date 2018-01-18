Thursday Sports Report: Marathon girls beat Prentice in matchup - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Marathon girls beat Prentice in matchup of Marawood division leaders

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's sports scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Iola-Scandinavia 86, Menominee Indian 70
   Phelps 68, Florence 60
   Rib Lake 84, Northland Lutheran 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 59, Viroqua 49
   Antigo 48, Northland Pines 31
   Colby 51, Gilman 45
   Columbus Catholic 45, Granton 21
   Edgar 47, Athens 46
   Lakeland 65, Marshfield 55
   Marathon 67, Prentice 52
   McDonell Central 63, Thorp 27
   Medford Area 50, Tomahawk 23
   Newman Catholic 98, Phillips 39
   Port Edwards 59, Almond-Bancroft 26
   Tri-County 62, Pittsville 22

BOYS HOCKEY
   D.C. Everest 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
 

