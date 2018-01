The UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team is on a roll, thanks to a turning point back in mid-December.

Until a one-goal road loss over the weekend, the Pointers had gone nearly two months without losing. Players and coaches say the "make or break" point of the season was a sweep of then No. 2 ranked Adrian College on December 12 and 13.

The Pointers return to conference play this weekend. They travel to UW-Eau Claire Friday night and host UW-River Falls Saturday night.