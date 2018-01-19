Trump steps to forefront of anti-abortion movement - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump steps to forefront of anti-abortion movement

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is stepping to the forefront of his administration's efforts to roll back abortion rights.

He's expected to speak by video Friday to thousands of anti-abortion activists participating in the March for Life. Last year, Vice President Mike Pence performed that duty in person.

Trump's relationship with anti-abortion activists has been complicated in the past. He once supported abortion rights, a stance he's said to have rejected around 2011. A year into his presidency, Trump has delivered some key victories to abortion opponents and the conservatives who make up his base of support. Chief among them: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has preserved the high court's conservative majority.

On Thursday, the administration announced new protections for health care providers who have religious objections to certain procedures, including abortion.

