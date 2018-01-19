Gift card drive for murder victim's children raises $7,000

A collection to support the children who lost their parents in a murder-suicide in the Town of Harrison gathered more than $7,000 worth of gift cards so far, and a local company is matching up to $100,000 donated to a trust fund.

On January 9, Sara Schmidt was shot and killed by her husband, who took his own life as police closed in. Schmidt had filed for divorce after her husband was charged with sexually assaulting her.

Schmidt's son is in fifth grade. Her oldest daughter is in third grade, and the youngest is three years old.

A few local moms said they wanted to do something to let the children know the community is behind them and began collecting gift cards. Photos shared with us by Jennifer Johnston show wallets and organizing trays full of cards for food, movies, and other wants and needs.

Sara Schmidt's employer created a trust fund is matching up to $100,000 in donations in the next five years.

Donations to the trust fund can be sent to:

Schmidt Children Benefit Irrevocable Trust Fund

Fox Communities Credit Union

3401 E. Calumet St.

Appleton, WI 54915

Johnston said, "We are beyond warmed by the love and unbelievable support given to the family during this unimaginable time. Your generous gifts will have a major impact on helping the Schmidt children in the future."