Legendary rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for Summerfest.

They'll stop at the Big Gig on July 4th as part of their co-headlining tour of North America.

As they cross the country, Journey and Def Leppard will alternate closing the shows.

Tickets for the show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater go on sale February 3rd.

Journey is known for hits like "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Any Way You Want It." Def Leppard has scored hits with "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Rock of Ages" and more.