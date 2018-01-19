Wausau teen in school-gun incident convicted of robbing friend at gunpoint

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager convicted months ago in a school-gun incident has been convicted of six more charges in another incident involving a gun, according to online Marathon County court records.

Following a one-day trial before a judge Thursday, Keanan Brown was convicted of four felonies and two misdemeanors in an Oct. 4, 2016, incident that robbed a teen friend at gunpoint of about $550 at the teen's home, court records said. Brown was 17 at the time.

Brown had known the teen he robbed about two years and they had been together earlier in the day "making music," a criminal complaint said.

Among the convictions was armed robbery with the threat of force and two counts of bail jumping, court records said. He is to be sentenced April 25.

Judge Mike Moran revoked Brown's $10,000 signature bond after handing down the guilty pleas.

In July 2016, Brown was convicted of one felony - receiving a stolen gun worth more than $5,000 - in a plea deal in which another felony and three misdemeanors were dismissed in the school-gun incident at an alternative high school at North Central Technical College. He is also to be sentenced in this case.

An anonymous tip about a gun on campus in February 2016 led officers to Brown, police said.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm pistol in Brown's jacket and he told investigators he was carrying it for a friend and had never brought it to school before.

The gun was the same one that was stolen Jan. 23, 2016, in a break-in to a home on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.



