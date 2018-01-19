290 pounds of pot seized in arrest of Tomahawk man, Wausau woman

A Tomahawk man and a Wausau woman led police on separate chases before they were arrested and investigators found 290 pounds of marijuana and three guns, Lt. Les Mlsna of the Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday.

Booked into the Trempealeau County Jail following Thursday's chase were Joel Helding, 32, of Tomahawk and Valerie Flores, 25, of Wausau, Mlsna said.

The incident began when state Department of Criminal Investigation agents and the Marathon County Special Investigations Unit asked the State Patrol to stop two vehicles suspected of transporting a "large amount of illegal contraband," Mlsna said in a statement.

Several law enforcement agents attempted to stop a GMC Yukon and a Subaru Forester near Osseo. Helding attempted to flee on foot and was captured without incident, Mlsna said. Flores vehicle was stopped with a "pursuit intervention technique" and she was arrested without incident.

The seized items also included two stun guns, he said.

Police are recommending both be charged with felony eluding, possession with intent to delivery marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and other misdemeanor and traffic charges, Mlsna said.



