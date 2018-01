The United Way of Marathon County recognized local contributors Friday.

It celebrates individuals and companies who give to the yearly campaign.

One lucky woman also went home with a brand new Dodge Dart.

United Way leaders say without the community's help, they wouldn't be able to tackle challenging issues.

"There are issues and things we want to focus in on - things about mental health, alcohol and drug abuse issues, but really bringing opportunities for families to improve their situations and make their lives better," United Way of Marathon County CEO and Executive Director Jeff Sargent said.

The annual event was held at Rothschild's Stoney Creek Inn.

Newsline 9 is a proud partner with the United Way. Our station was honored with a Circle of Excellence award at the event.