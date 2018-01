WAUSAU (WAOW) - An evening of bowling aims to raise money for the expansion of a program geared to helping students fight crime.

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is holding the fundraiser for Campus Crime Stoppers at Dale's Weston Lanes on Feb. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The money raised will used to increase awareness about crime prevention programs and after school programs in our area.

The fundraiser includes prizes, raffles and other fun.

You can register on the Marathon County Crime Stoppers facebook page.