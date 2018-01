A deputy who killed a teen after he was confronted with a knife was cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities say 14-year-old Jason Pero called police from his home and gave a description of a person that matched his own back on Nov. 8 on the Bad River Reservation in Ashland County.

They say when the deputy, Brock Mrdjenovich, arrived on scene, Pero had a knife. According to the report, Mrdjenovich asked Pero to drop the weapon, but the teen came toward the officer instead.

Mrdjenovich shot Pero twice.

An autopsy revealed Pero had Fentanyl in his system and also had what appeared to be self-inflicted cuts on his forearms.

The incident has sparked outrage in the tribal community. They've asked for a federal investigation.